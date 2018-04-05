Remains of Silverton man killed during WWII return to Oregon

Deputies said Jennifer Jean Hart drove a 2003 GMC Yukon LX off a cliff in the Westport area. Jennifer and Sarah Hart were killed, along with at least three of their adopted children.More >
She said she was told she had violated the company's social media policy, and said the company in turn fired her.More >
Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help locating a poacher who shot an elk and left it to waste near Silver Falls State Park.More >
A wanted suspect was arrested after an hours-long search and standoff in Vancouver.More >
Portland police are searching for a suspect they say has dined at several local restaurants and left without paying his tab.More >
Right now, dozens of train cars carrying 10 million pounds of poop are stranded in a rural Alabama rail yard.More >
A Tillamook hotel was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a guest passed out and others said they were puking, feeling nauseous and experiencing bouts of dizziness.More >
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said if President Donald Trump asks her to deploy Oregon National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, she will tell him, “no.”More >
Federal authorities have begun legal proceedings to strip U.S. citizenship from two Bosnians, including one living in Oregon, for war crimes including executing civilians during that country's civil war.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 9000 block of South Schneider Road on Thursday afternoon.More >
