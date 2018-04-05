Remains of Silverton man killed during WWII return to Oregon

A Salem family has some closure after one of their loved ones remains returned to Oregon decades after his death during World War II.

Marine Pfc. Lyle Charpilloz’s remains arrived aboard a Delta flight Thursday afternoon to Portland International Airport.

His journey from Honolulu, HI to Portland is just a small part of a story many years in the making.



The U.S. Department of Defense says Charpilloz was sent with his battalion to thwart a stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Taraw Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific Ocean.



Charpilloz died on the first day of the battle, Nov. 20, 1943. Roughly 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed during the attack.



Those killed were buried in a number of battlefield cemeteries on the island. Between 1946 and 1947 the Defense Department says many of the remains were recovered, but Charpilloz were never found.



In May 2014, Charpilloz’s remains were believed to be found and sent to a lab for testing.



After a DNA swab from his younger sister, Maria Galloway, of Salem, and quite a bit of forensic work, officials were able to positively say the remains found belonged to Charpilloz.



In Portland Thursday, the Silverton man’s remains were taken via motorcade to a funeral home in Salem where his sister was waiting.

Pfc. Charpilloz was killed in action during intense fighting at Tarawa on Nov. 20th 1943.



“It is nice to have him home again,” Galloway said.



A private memorial has been planned by the family. They say Charpilloz was just 17-years old when he died.

