Portland man sentenced to 16 years in prison for ‘alarming’ violence against girlfriends

A Portland man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violence against two former girlfriends that prosecutors described as “alarming.”

Justin Douglas Hatchell, 28, was sentenced in court Thursday after a jury found him guilty in two separate cases.

Investigators said Hatchell kept the first victim at a home on the 4800 block of Southeast 62nd Avenue for three weeks while he sexually assaulted and strangled her in July 2016.

Evidence at trial showed the second victim was assaulted so badly in March 2017, she now has permanent nerve damage to her face. The jury also learned Hatchell kept the woman locked in his bedroom for a week because he didn’t want anyone to see her injuries.

He used a wooden beam to prevent the door from opening in the windowless room, according to investigators, and also tied a wire to the other side of the door as a second measure to keep her from leaving.

At the sentencing Thursday, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Kelley Rhoades told the court that Hatchell has proven he is not just aggressive towards his intimate partners, but that he is aggressive with members of the community and will attack without provocation. Rhoades told the court that "he is a violent person, a time bomb, and he enjoys fighting."

Hatchell was convicted in February on two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of coercion, seven counts of strangulation, seven counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of second-degree assault and tampering with a witness.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Victim Advocates provided extensive help to both women throughout this case.

