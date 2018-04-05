Local students sound off to Oregon's senators about gun violence

Local students on Thursday voiced their concerns and ideas about gun violence and making Oregon schools safer.

In the audience were Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

The lawmakers went to Reynolds High School in Troutdale. That's where nearly four years ago, a 14-year-old student died after another student opened fire. That shooter ended up turning the gun on himself.

During Thursday morning’s meeting, one student who actually knew the victim in that shooting made it clear that they want to see change, but it shouldn't be up to them to figure it out how to make that happen.

“As students, it shouldn't be our responsibility to be the activists, be the ones demanding change. There's an issue. We can't argue that there's not an issue, because there is, that's just the fact of it – there's an issue. Since nothing is being done, it's making the students step up, which I think is a great thing, but it's also not our job," said senior Kiandre Hewett, ASB president.

Sen. Wyden said, “Now because young people are weighing in so powerfully, I believe we're going to have the votes to take the steps, the beginning steps of a real reform effort that's common sense, common sense reforms to deal with gun violence.”

The lawmakers also talked to students about school funding and immigration.

The senators have visited several schools around the country – including a few here in Oregon – and say for the most part, students are on the same page.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.