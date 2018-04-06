'It gives me nightmares': Two kindergarteners wander away from Raleigh Hills School

A Tigard father says he’s furious after learning his six-year-old son and a friend wandered away from Raleigh Hills School and down Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway Monday afternoon.

A deputy with Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher from a different school spotted the two kindergarteners playing in traffic about a half mile away from Raleigh Hills School and brought them to Starbucks where they could call law enforcement.

Kenny Izatt, the father of one of the boys who wandered off, says he’s upset he wasn’t notified of his son’s absence until after deputies returned the children to school.

“I only think of kids being kidnapped, or ran over by cars,” said Izatt. “It just gives me nightmares.”

Izatt and Jakx's grandmother, Phyllis Izatt, are hugging 6-year-old Jakx a little tighter.

They say it’s the second time he’s escaped from Raleigh Hills School this year.

“Horrified,” Phyllis said. “They could’ve been in somebody’s car. They could’ve been halfway to the coast. They could’ve been in Salem. They could’ve been anywhere, you know?”

Maureen Wheeler, a spokesperson for Beaverton School District, said the boys escaped during an outdoor P.E. class.

“Being six, I believe he just didn’t know what he was doing and just wanted to go home,” Kenny said.

The boys were found near SW 78th Ave. and SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Once they were brought to Starbucks and deputies had been contacted, school officials say the kindergarteners had been missing for about 30 minutes.

Wheeler says during this timeframe, staff was thoroughly searching the school — yet Izatt says neither he nor his wife was notified that their son was unaccounted for.

“The delay in response time is what kills me because things can happen so fast. Things happen in a blink of an eye and there’s a lot of bad people out there,” Phyllis said.

Kenny and Phyllis, who also looks after Jakx, say they’re pulling the 6-year-old out of Raleigh Hills School and transferring him to William Walker Elementary.

“All of us sitting at the table felt it was an unsafe environment and we all had agreed looking at each other that Jakx wouldn’t be staying at that school,” Phyllis said of their meeting with the Raleigh Hills School principal on Tuesday.

School officials say they are re-evaluating their supervision procedures and that it’s all about staff awareness and responsibility.

When there is a child who persists in this type of behavior, officials say they pay closer attention to how they go about accounting for these students.