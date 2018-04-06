Beaverton police detain man suspected of shooting, killing 80-year-old father

Beaverton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Police responded to the report of an assault with a weapon in the area of Southwest Denney Road and Southwest Hoodview Place.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Police have the suspect in custody, and said the suspect is a 47-year-old man and the victim is his 80-year-old father.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.