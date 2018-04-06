Police: Murder suspect shot, killed 80-year-old father in Beaverton

A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his father in Beaverton early Friday morning.

Police said at 5:19 a.m. Gregory Dennis Hall called 9-1-1 to report that he had shot his father.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 7000 block of Southwest Hoodview Place and placed Gregory Hall into custody.

The victim, 80-year-old Dennis Robert Hall, was transported to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Gregory Hall was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of murder.

