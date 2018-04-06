On the Go with Joe at Gardenpalooza - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Gardenpalooza

AURORA, OR (KPTV) -

Spring is in bloom and an event in Aurora this weekend is celebrating the gardening season.

Gardenpalooza, now in its 16th year, will be at Fir Point Farms Saturday.

The event is free and includes more than 40 vendors.

At Gardenpalooza, guests will see hundreds of plants, gardening tools and outdoor art.

Learn more at Gardenpalooza.com

