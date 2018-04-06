Two killed in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 in Tillamook County

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened along Highway 101 last week.

Oregon State Police said on March 27 at 1:30 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash located on Highway 101 near milepost Z46, just south of Wheeler.

A preliminary investigation shows that a green 2001 Ford Explorer, driven by D. Gordon Rognlien, 83, of Wheeler, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane on a sharp curve and struck a southbound red 2014 GMC Terrain SUV head-on.

OSP said a tan 2016 Buick Enclave containing two occupants was traveling southbound behind the red GMC Terrain when it was struck by both of the other vehicles after the collision.

Rognlien was taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center and then later transported to OHSU for additional treatment. Police said Rognlien died as a result of his injuries on Thursday at OHSU.

The driver of the GMC Terrain, William Burr, 55, from Garibaldi, and his passenger, Carolyn Colbert, 78, of Rockaway Beach, were taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for treatment. Burr was later taken to OHSU where he passed away due to his injuries on Tuesday.

OSP did not say if the two occupants of the Buick Enclave were injured.

Highway 101 was closed for about two hours after the crash.

OSP was assisted by Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, and Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance.

