Portland native Aaron Katz directs star-studded new film

Gemini is a new mystery thriller showing in theaters now. It stars Zoe Kravitz, Lola Kirke, and John Cho. The neo-noir film was directed by Portland native Aaron Katz.

More's Stephanie Kralevich spoke to the award-winning writer/director about making it big in the movie industry.

Gemini is playing at Cinema 21 now. Aaron Katz will be available for Q & A after the April 6th and April 7th showings of the film.

For more information click here: https://www.cinema21.com/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.