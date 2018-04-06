Pearl District gets a new gem with Arden Wine Bar + Kitchen - KPTV - FOX 12


Pearl District gets a new gem with Arden Wine Bar + Kitchen

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR

There’s a trendy, new restaurant in the Pearl with a dynamic duo at the helm. Arden Wine Bar + Kitchen Sommelier Kelsey Glasser is a Portland native and has been a running a wine shop in the Pearl called Thelonious Wines. She says what sets Arden apart from other restaurants is Executive Chef Sara Hauman, who left a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco to help open and run Arden.

Arden Wine Bar + Kitchen offers two menus – a four-course prix fixe menu and a more casual lounge menu.

For more information, you can visit Arden Wine Bar + Kitchen’s website: https://www.ardenwinebarandkitchen.com/

