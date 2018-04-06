Deputies: Burglary suspect arrested in Cornelius after pursuit in stolen vehicle

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
A Tigard father says he’s furious after learning his six-year-old son and a friend wandered away from Raleigh Hills School and down Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway Monday afternoon.More >
Beaverton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.More >
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened along Highway 101 last week.More >
Portland residents should brace for potentially stormy weather this weekend as the FOX 12 weather team keeps a close eye on a storm that could disrupt an as-of-yet quiet weather pattern this spring.More >
A Tillamook hotel was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a guest passed out and others said they were puking, feeling nauseous and experiencing bouts of dizziness.More >
The sheriff of Mendocino County believes a crime was committed in connection with a Woodland family’s deadly crash off a cliff on the California coastline.More >
Response to a Utah family's rendition of a song from the long-running musical "Les Miserables" is growing on Facebook.More >
A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.More >
Justin Douglas Hatchell, 28, was sentenced in court Thursday after a jury found him guilty in two separate cases involving violence against women.More >
