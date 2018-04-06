Deputies: Burglary suspect arrested in Cornelius after pursuit in stolen vehicle

A 53-year-old burglary suspect was arrested in Cornelius early Friday morning after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling in Hillsboro at 3 a.m. when he saw a suspicious vehicle, a red 1997 Chevrolet Camaro, leaving a business near Southeast Walnut Street and Southeast 10th Avenue.

The deputy checked out the business and saw signs of forced entry to a door.

The sheriff's office said about 20 minutes later, another deputy saw the same vehicle leaving a business at Southwest Baseline Street and Southwest 17th Avenue. The deputy found burglary tools were at the scene.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued into Cornelius where deputies attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. A patrol SUV sustained minor damage.

The sheriff's office said the pursuit ended when the vehicle drove into a ditch past a dead-end street, jumped the railroad tracks, and crashed. The driver, identified as 53-year-old Verlon Thompson of Texas, fled the crash. He was captured after a short foot pursuit.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Deputies learned that the Camaro had been stolen from an auto lot sometime overnight. Deputies also found stolen property inside the vehicle.

Thompson was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, and reckless driving. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

The sheriff's office said they are working with the Hillsboro Police Department to investigate the burglaries. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

