Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after Molalla shooting

Jeramie Wayne Thomas, previous jail booking photo (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) Jeramie Wayne Thomas, previous jail booking photo (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) -

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating an attempted-murder suspect involved in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 9000 block of South Schneider Road just after 1 p.m. 

The sheriff's office said Jeramie Wayne Thomas, 37, shot Tihan "Tom" Mametieff in the neck during a confrontation. Mametieff was taken to a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said Thomas and Mametieff know each other. 

Thomas is described as a white man, weighing 225 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown eyes. He is a transient with a last known address in the Salem and Gervais area. Thomas was seen fleeing the scene in a white Ford F150 with a canopy. 

The sheriff's office said Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Thomas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

