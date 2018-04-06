Lawyers: Football affected suspect accused of killing man for drug debt

Attorneys representing a Michigan man accused of killing an Oregon man say their client has an intellectual disability that was exacerbated while playing football in high school and college.

The Statesman Journal reports the trial is scheduled to begin later this month for 24-year-old Denzel Hawthorne, who is charged with aggravated murder, robbery, burglary and firearms violations.

Hawthorne and Eloy Carrera Jr., another suspect in the case, were arrested in August 2016.

Carrera was sentenced earlier this year and pleaded guilty to charges of murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities say Hawthorne and Carrera Jr. fatally shot 44-year-old Brett White in August 2016 after driving from North Dakota to Salem, Oregon, to collect a drug debt from the victim's son.

Court records state Carrera Jr. was armed with a shotgun and Hawthorne was armed with a pistol.

Carrera and Hawthorne were caught at a motel in Woodburn and court documents state they admitted their guilt to officers.

Hawthorne's attorneys claim the several hits to their client's head paired with his low IQ could affect the admissibility of evidence.

Hawthorne was a football player at Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota. He has pleaded not guilty.

