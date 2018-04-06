Semi erupts in flames after failing to stop, crashing into traffic in S. Oregon

Firefighters said a Josephine County road could be closed for hours Friday after two semi trucks crashed into several stopped vehicles, causing one of the trucks, a car hauler, to erupt in flames.

The semi trucks failed to stop in time, which caused them to hit the other vehicles, Oregon State Patrol said.

The fire has been extinguished.

Five cars and four semi trucks were involved in the crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Sunny Valley and milepost 71, troopers said.

No one was seriously hurt, though a few minor injuries were reported. Some people involved in the crash were transported by ambulance.

Fire authorities said there were no safe alternative routes around the crash scene and recommended northbound drivers exit in Grants Pass.