Salem teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex abuse of student

A former Salem-Keizer Public Schools teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including sex abuse involving a student.

Shane Ross was arrested in June 2017.

Salem Police Department detectives said a lengthy investigation revealed Ross had inappropriate sexual contact with a former student over a period of several years. He was 40 years old at the time of his arrest.

Salem-Keizer administrators said Ross had most recently been a physical education teacher at Englewood Elementary School in Salem, but he had also taught at Hauk Middle School, Parish Middle School, Shirley Elementary and Rosedale Elementary in the district.

Investigators did not release specific information about the victim in this case.

Ross resigned from the school district shortly after his arrest.

Ross pleaded guilty in February to charges of first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse and second-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday and ordered to register as a sex offender.

