‘You work for me now’: Prostitutes say man threatened to kill them at Wenatchee hotel

A man accused of assaulting, robbing and threatening to kill two cousins at a Wenatchee hotel Friday has been arrested, police say.

The cousins, both women, were working as prostitutes at the hotel, in the 1200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Damon Zeigler, 27, of Tacoma, visited the women at a room in the hotel the night of April 5.

Zeigler, accompanied by another woman who had a no-contact order against him, stole the prostitutes’ money and said he’d kill them if they tried to escape or contact law enforcement, the women told officers.

He told the cousins that they “now worked for him” and pinned the other woman to the floor and choked her from behind, police say.

The cousins escaped the hotel room Friday and reported the incident to Wenatchee police just before 10 a.m.

Officers visited the hotel and spotted Zeigler and the other woman driving into building’s the parking lot.

Zeigler was arrested without incident and faces charges of one count of robbery in the first degree, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of threats to kill, two counts of assault fourth degree, one count of violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, one count of assault second degree and one count of driving while license suspected third degree.

The woman in the car with Zeigler was booked on an unrelated arrest warrant from out of town, police say.

Officers plan to search Zeigler’s car pending a search warrant and say he may be charged with additional crimes.

