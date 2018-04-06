Eugene man who shot trooper in chest sentenced to 20 years - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
Edward Dungan (Photo provided by Lane County Sheriff's Office) Edward Dungan (Photo provided by Lane County Sheriff's Office)
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - A Eugene man who shot a state trooper in the chest has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Register-Guard reports 31-year-old Edward Dungan received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to six charges, including attempt to commit murder.

The ex-con was in a stolen car when he shot Senior Trooper Gerald Ellis, whose bulletproof vest may have saved his life. Within seconds of being shot, Ellis picked himself up, radioed to colleagues, got back into his patrol car and gave chase.

Other officers captured Dungan about a mile from the crime scene south of Creswell.

Ellis said after sentencing that he hopes Dungan comes of out of prison with a change of heart for himself, his family and those in the community.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

