Beaverton Kmart manager sentenced to prison for attempted use of a child in a sex display

A Beaverton Kmart manager accused of luring an underage employee was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted use of a child in a sex display.

Joseph Quijada, 34, was sentenced Tuesday. He was arrested in November 2017.

Police said the victim in this case was employed at a Kmart store where Quijada worked as a manager.

Quijada requested and received “intimate” photos of the girl, according to police, and used his company credit card to rent a hotel room in order to meet with her.

Kmart released a statement at the time of Quijada’s arrest saying, “The safety of our Kmart associates is a top priority. Kmart condemns the behavior alleged in these charges. Kmart took immediate action to ensure the person accused will not return to the store and is cooperating fully with the police investigation. Kmart is providing assistance and support to all associates at this location.”

Along with five years in prison, Quijada was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.