Crews clear limbs near power lines in preparation of windy weather in Portland area

Some sports fields were closed in the Portland area and crews worked to clear limbs from near power lines in anticipation of wet and windy weather expected to hit this weekend.

FOX 12 meteorologists said gusty winds are expected to arrive in the metro area early Saturday morning, with gusts around 35 to 50 mph.

The “wind event” had local agencies taking precautions.

Contract crews with Portland General Electric were out Friday clearing limbs from overhead power lines.

“We trim something like a quarter-million trees each year in our service territory to help reduce the potential for outages,” said Steve Corson with PGE.

PGE will also have crews out and about Sunday to respond as quickly as possible to possible power outages.

Workers said this is a good time to remind people to be prepared in the event of an extended power outage.

“Having an outage kit on hand, making sure you’ve got extra batteries for the flashlight, got a way to charge your cell phone, maybe you’ve got some canned food you can prepare if you don’t have access to your stove for a couple of hours,” Corson said.

Workers at McCuddy’s Marina on Hayden Island asked boat owners to make sure everything was securely tied down.

They said the boats in the marina should be OK, but it’s the ones anchored in the channel that may have some trouble.

“When I hear a storm coming, I’ll walk all the docks and look at every line on every boat,” said marina manager Andrew Richardson.

Portland Parks & Recreation announced Friday that all of its baseball and softball field would be closed Friday through Sunday, due to expected wet conditions. The agency will evaluate the conditions on Monday morning to make a determination on field status at that time.

Grassy fields for sports like football, soccer and lacrosse will remain open.

Winds also led to the postponing of some scheduled events. The opening of the 20th season of the Saturday Market in Salem has been moved to next weekend. The Farmers Market in Vancouver will also be closed Saturday, but it will open again Sunday.

