Multiple Beaverton food carts burglarized; suspect sought

Multiple food carts were burglarized in Beaverton and the suspect is on the loose.

The owner of BG Food Cartel on the 4200 block of Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue said the break-ins happened sometime late Thursday or early Friday.

Around 10 food carts were burglarized.

Dan Biggi said it looks like the suspect or suspects jumped the fence around the food cart pod and then broke into the carts through the skylights.

Cash and iPads were stolen, and the carts also sustained damage.

“I'm sure a lot of them, it hurt them pretty hard,” Biggi said. “They do most of their business when the weather's nice, and until the weather's nice, they won't make good enough money to probably cover losses like this.”

Biggi said he’s looking into additional security measures for the food cart pod. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Beaverton police.

It’s been a rough stretch for BG Food Cartel. Last month, an explosion at a food cart injured a worker.

