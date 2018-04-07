Storm heads toward Oregon Coast months after massive wave damages condos

Life along the coast is a little different for the owners of Sea Gypsy condos in Lincoln City, after a massive wave damaged 15 of them in January.

Fences are still being repaired, and most of the units are still being renovated.

Though the winds predicted for Saturday could be the strongest so far this season, people in Lincoln City say it’s all part of living on the Oregon coast.

“It’s grand down here when it gets a little windy,” said Dave Green, who is visiting from British Columbia.

The beach is still as popular as ever.

“We have not skipped a beat,” said the owner of Sea Gypsy Rentals, Troy Foster.

But after the damaging Jan. 18 wave, Foster says he wasn’t so sure business would bounce back.

“Our lives flashed before our eyes back in January. I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of calls. People have asked us, ‘Is it still safe to stay here at the Sea Gypsy?’ and I tell them, ‘It’s always been safe here. It’s a very rare event.’”

Foster says it’s only happened twice in the 47 years they’ve been open. The first time was in the early 80s, and the second was less than three months ago.

But, condo owners are still cleaning up the mess as another storm is headed their way.

“Mother Nature puts on a show every day. Sometimes it’s sunny. Sometimes we get storms. And this weekend, there’s gonna be a different kind of show,” Foster said.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Saturday. It’s a warning familiar to people living in Lincoln City.

“Its part of living here on the Oregon coast. It’s nothing we haven’t been through a hundred times,” Foster said.

“It’s the reason why some people come,” said Holley Russell, Sea Gypsy Rentals manager.

Dave and Gerrie Green, who are on vacation, say they’re looking forward to the wind Saturday.

“Yeah, wind can be exciting cause then you get the big waves coming in,” Gerrie Green said. “Sit back and watch it. Take the camera out take some pictures.”

While substantial gusts aren’t out of the ordinary for people living on the coast, the warning is a good reminder: With strong wind, comes powerful waves.

“People need to be cautious. The surf will probably come up a couple times and hit the wall, so people walking the beach need to be aware that there’s high tides and high surf,” Foster said.

The NWS warns beaches are vulnerable to strong gusts of wind, which can cause property damage and safety hazards.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.