A new ‘leash’ on life: Non-profit trains shelter dogs to help veterans with PTSD

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened along Highway 101 last week.More >
A Tigard father says he’s furious after learning his six-year-old son and a friend wandered away from Raleigh Hills School and down Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway Monday afternoon.More >
Firefighters Friday said a Josephine County road could be closed for hours due to a crash involving a burning semi-truck.More >
Portland residents should brace for potentially stormy weather this weekend as the FOX 12 weather team keeps a close eye on a storm that could disrupt an as-of-yet quiet weather pattern this spring.More >
A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his father in Beaverton early Friday morning.More >
An Indiana woman was moved to tears when she saw a group of Good Samaritans stepping in to help a man in danger.More >
A Tillamook hotel was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a guest passed out and others said they were puking, feeling nauseous and experiencing bouts of dizziness.More >
An Ohio man is charged with assault and criminal damage after police say he attacked a woman, including “pushing a pizza into his girlfriend’s face.”More >
