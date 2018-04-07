Police find bullet shells, no suspect at reported SE shooting

Portland police rushed to the scene of a reported shooting in Portland's Lents neighborhood Friday night just after 9:30 p.m.

Responding officers found bullet shells in the 8400 block of Southeast Lambert Street and searched the area for suspects and victims, but didn't find anything.

A pickup near the reported shooting scene had its windows smashed in.

Smashed truck window near the shooting scene - still no sign of a victim. Officers found bullet shells nearby. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/JUUCC25sZx — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 7, 2018

There were no immediate reports of injuries or people arriving at area hospitals as a result of the shooting, according to the bureau.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333.

