Jedi the puppy found safe after being inside car stolen from Portland hospital

A 5-month-old Yorkshire Terrier puppy has been found safe after the dog was inside a car stolen from a parking structure at Portland St. Vincent Medical Center.

The puppy named Jedi was inside a 1992 Honda Civic that was stolen from the hospital on the 9200 block of Southwest Barnes Road on Monday.

A deputy spotted the stolen car abandoned in the Cedar Hills Shopping Center parking lot at 3 a.m. Wednesday. While the car was returned to the rightful owner, the puppy was nowhere to be found.

Deputies asked for the public’s help locating Jedi.

On Friday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jedi was found and is being reunited with his owner.

Information on this case is still being worked out, but deputies said a man from a doggie daycare called to say another person tried to sell Jedi to him.

The man and his girlfriend recognized Jedi as the stolen dog and they contacted authorities.

There was no immediate word about a suspect or suspects in this case.

