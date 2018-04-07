Deputies: Suspected intoxicated driver arrested after hit and run in Cornelius

A 44-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated, crashing his car and fleeing the scene was arrested by deputies in Cornelius Friday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 10:11 p.m. to a reported hit and run crash at South Cherry Street and South 28th Avenue, involving a driver who witnesses said fled the scene on foot.

At the crash site, deputies found a 2016 Dodge Ram that had collided with several trees.

Deputies determined speed played a factor in the crash.

The driver, identified as Martin S. Beals of Cornelius, was tracked and found by Cpl. Micah Akin and K-9 Stark. Deputies said he had hid near a home on Southwest 345th Avenue.

Beals was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged and probation violation.

