Sheriff’s office: Body found in California near crash site where Woodland family members died

A body of an African American female was found Saturday afternoon in northern California, a discovery that came three days after the search for three missing children from Woodland intensified.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 1:58 p.m., California Highway Patrol received a call about a body in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, right by where five members of the Hart family - Jennifer, Sarah and three of their adopted children - were killed in a crash off a cliff last month.

Three other Hart children - Devonte, Hannah and Sierra - are still missing.

The sheriff’s office said that a couple who was vacationing in the area reported seeing the body near Juan Creek.

While Westport firefighters had already patrolled the scene an hour before the call, they did not see any body, according to the sheriff's office.

After a third bystander pulled the body to shore, firefighters then recovered it.

While an identity and age cannot currently be determined, the sheriff’s office said the body appears to be female and African American.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the cause of death is not known.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the possibility that the body could be one of the two missing Hart girls, but explained that identification of the body will likely be done through DNA analysis, and that process can take several weeks to yield a result.

The sheriff’s office said no other signs of the missing Hart children were seen Saturday.

