Massive tree falls into SE Portland triplex during wind storm

Neighbors in southeast Portland woke up Saturday morning around 5 o’clock to their homes shaking, and a loud crash after a massive tree fell on a triplex along SE 26th Ave.

No one was hurt.

People say they thought they were experiencing “The Big One,” what they described as the start of a massive earthquake.

Instead, it was a decades-old tree snapping and falling into three apartments.

“I thought it was the end of the world, for sure. I was like, ‘This is it. This is when it happens,’” said Keaton Savage, who lives in the middle unit. “A couple of us thought it was WWIII.”

People living nearby say it took a few minutes for them to realize the noise was a towering tree, quietly plotting its downfall.

“The tree’s a menace. Wrong tree in the wrong place,” said David Browne, who lives next door.

“We knew it was only a matter of time,” said another neighbor, Anne Seward.

Neighbors say the tree has always been a concern, especially during this windy weekend.

The Portland Parks & Recreation spokesperson, Mark Ross, says the arborist determined the tree was old and unmaintained.

The branches bashed the meter base on the building, cutting all power to the three unit home.

“It was pitch black. The power was out. Just had to find a flashlight,” Savage said.

Savage was awake when the tree snapped. He says he jumped into action, making sure his neighbors were safe.

“Basically it came down to everybody’s out of the house, except Presley the cat,” Savage said.

Presley was saved from their porch, which was completely destroyed. But the inside of their apartment is practically unscathed, except for a hole in the roof.

Now neighbors wait for the tree they’ve come to love to get dragged away, just before summer.

“It’s a little bit sad it’s just one more old thing in our neighborhood that’s going away,” said Seward.

The power remains out at the triplex, but the rest of the block is fine.

The Portland General Electric spokesperson, Stan Sittser, says crews will be able to safely do work once the property owner hires an electrician to repair some of the equipment, and have someone else haul out the debris.