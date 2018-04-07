OSP: Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 30 seriously injures woman, dog missing

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Columbia County sent a woman to a hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning, Oregon State Police reported.

Around 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to Highway 30 near Neer City Road, just east of Prescott, to the scene of a reported crash involving two vehicles.

According to OSP, a car driven by a 46-year-old St. Helens woman left its lane and hit a Ford Expedition in a nearly head-on collision.

The Ford had three occupants all from St. Helens: a 52-year-old man driving and a 49-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man as passengers.

The female driver was transported by air ambulance with serious injuries while the three people inside the Ford were transported by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

OSP said alcohol could be a factor of the crash.

Inside the Ford were also three German Shepards. Two were located and recovered but one remains missing.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding the dog, who is named Thor.

No identities of the people involved in the crash were released.

The condition of the woman with serious injuries is not known. The three Ford occupants have been discharged from medical care.

