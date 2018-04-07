Deputies: Body found in Willamette River near Burnside Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

A body was discovered in the Willamette River near Portland's Burnside Bridge Saturday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Portland Fire & Rescue located a body at 4:42 p.m. after someone reported seeing one in the river. 

The body was turned over to river patrol deputies.

The identity of the body is not known. 

Deputies said the Medical Examiner responded to the scene. 

The sheriff's office said that no more information was available immediately. 

