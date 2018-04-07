Clackamas Co. firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

Clackamas County firefighters saved some feathered friends stuck in a storm drain in Oregon City Saturday afternoon.

Two ducklings got separated from their mother and they ended up in the drain.

Station 16 firefighters from Clackamas Fire were able to reunite them with their mother.

Local 1159 firefighters from @clackamasfire Station 16 in Oregon City successfully rescued 2 duckling from a storm drain today and reunited them with their mother. Strong work Truck 316. #iaff1159 @KGWNews @KATUNews @KOINNews @fox12oregon @ORfirefighters pic.twitter.com/MyhIt5nozG — IAFF Local 1159 (@iaff1159) April 8, 2018

