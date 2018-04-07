Clackamas firefighters save ducklings in storm drain

Clackamas County firefighters from station 16 saved some feathered friends stuck in a storm drain in Oregon City Saturday afternoon.

A nearby gas station attendant near Molalla Avenue and Beavercreek Road heard the ducklings and notified the fire department.

The mother of the two ducklings was to nowhere to be found so the firefighters brought the babies back to a pond near their fire station.

Upon being released, they quickly connected with a new family and swam off.

Local 1159 firefighters from @clackamasfire Station 16 in Oregon City successfully rescued 2 duckling from a storm drain today and reunited them with their mother. Strong work Truck 316. #iaff1159 @KGWNews @KATUNews @KOINNews @fox12oregon @ORfirefighters pic.twitter.com/MyhIt5nozG — IAFF Local 1159 (@iaff1159) April 8, 2018

