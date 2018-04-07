Clackamas firefighters save ducklings in storm drain - KPTV - FOX 12

Clackamas firefighters save ducklings in storm drain

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County firefighters from station 16 saved some feathered friends stuck in a storm drain in Oregon City Saturday afternoon.

A nearby gas station attendant near Molalla Avenue and Beavercreek Road heard the ducklings and notified the fire department. 

The mother of the two ducklings was to nowhere to be found so the firefighters brought the babies back to a pond near their fire station. 

Upon being released, they quickly connected with a new family and swam off.

