Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Portland Police investigating an officer-involved shooting near SE MLK Jr Blvd and SE Stark Street.

The shooting occurred just after 8 pm when officers responded to the report of a crash involving a stolen vehicle that was taken by force today.

The suspect is deceased. No officers are injured.

Streets in the area are closed for the investigation and people are encouraged to stay out of the area.

