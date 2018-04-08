Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Portland

Portland Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said officers responded to the report of a crash near Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Stark Street that involved a vehicle that was reportedly taken by force earlier that day.

Police said the driver of the car ran away before officers got there. Police later found the suspect inside the Cityteam Ministries Portland Shelter on 526 Southeast Grand Avenue.

Police said as officers tried talking to the man, shots were fired. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots.

One witness posted video on Instagram of the shooting, writing in the caption, “Graphic! Police protected us, had to shoot man.”

(Warning: Video contains graphic content. Some viewers may find the footage disturbing.)

Police said the suspect is deceased. No officers were hurt.

The man has not been identified, and police have not said if he was armed.

Per policy, the involved officers will remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation and grand jury.

In a press release Sunday, Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw released a statement regarding the shooting.

"The Portland Police Bureau values human life and accepts the authority to use lethal force with great reverence. I am aware a video was taken of this incident by a community member and that video was posted to the internet. Please be reminded that deadly force investigations are extremely complex and take time. The Police Bureau is committed to transparency and will ensure the entire investigation is released in a timely manner that does not impact the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

