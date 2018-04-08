TVF&R crews respond to fire at Tigard restaurant - KPTV - FOX 12

TVF&R crews respond to fire at Tigard restaurant

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews quickly put out a fire at Banning’s Restaurant and Pie House in Tigard.

The fire started in the kitchen and crews had to work overnight to ventilate the smoke out of the building.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, everyone got out of the building safely.

Fire crews said no one was hurt.

