TVF&R crews respond to fire at Tigard restaurant

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews quickly put out a fire at Banning’s Restaurant and Pie House in Tigard.

The fire started in the kitchen and crews had to work overnight to ventilate the smoke out of the building.

Within five mins of arrival, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire that started in the kitchen of a restaurant in the 11k block of Pacific Hwy. Currently working on ventilating smoke. All employees evacuated safely. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/AsA9VJP27x — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 8, 2018

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, everyone got out of the building safely.

Fire crews said no one was hurt.

