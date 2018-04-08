Police respond to shooting in the Centennial neighborhood; no in - KPTV - FOX 12

Police respond to shooting in the Centennial neighborhood; no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood of Southeast Portland.

Portland Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street just after 10 pm Saturday night.

According to police, officers did not find any victims and do not have a suspect description.

Officers did find a nearby home that was hit by bullets.

Anyone with information should call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or Crime Stoppers.

