Suspect driving stolen car arrested in NE Portland

Portland police on Sunday arrested a man who they say was driving a stolen car.

Just after 10 a.m., police found the stolen white 2014 Audi Q5 parked in the 4800 block of Northeast 110th Avenue. As officers tried to contact the driver of the stolen car, he drove away.

Officers later found the car abandoned near Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street.

A K-9 team responded to the area and the suspect was found during a neighborhood search.

Officers said they found a replica revolver, multiple knives, body armor, handcuffs, ammunition and suspected stolen mail inside the stolen car.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Dylan L. Young. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, reckless driving, and felon in possession of body armor.

Anyone with information about Young or the investigation is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

