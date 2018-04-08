Central Catholic golfer played Augusta in national Drive Chip & Putt Competition

On this Masters Sunday, the greens at Augusta conjure up pipe dreams for amateur and scratch golfers alike: What would it be like to play on that course?

When FOX 12 last hit the links with 15-year-old Elise Deschaine, the Central Catholic High School freshman was just back after winning at the Olympic Club in San Francisco to earn a trip to the national Drive, Chip & Putt Competition in Augusta.

She's now back from golf heaven and still on cloud – hole – nine.

“It was crazy,” Deschaine said. “I couldn't even believe I made it and I still can't believe it. Augusta, it was so beautiful.”

The top girls’ golfer for the Central Catholic Rams represented well at Augusta. Deschaine placed seventh in her age group last weekend at the national Drive, Chip & Putt Competition.

“Every second I just felt like I looked around and was just in shock where I was,” she said.

And they rolled out the green carpet.

“It was breathtaking. When I was on the 13th hole, looking at all of the azaleas, I took so many pictures,” said Deschaine. “Just walking on the course, it was just green everywhere, I couldn't even believe it.”

It’s a little slice of golfer nirvana.

“Nothing could ever compare to how nice that course was,” she said.

Deschaine was the big thing back on campus at CCHS this week.

“They came up to me like, you're Elise Deschaine, and they knew exactly who I was and it was kind of cool because I felt kind of famous,” she said.

When you're a celebrity, it's adios, reality.

“I met Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, Peter Jacobsen,” said Deschaine.

Three drives, three chips and three putts to last a lifetime.

“I know that it would be hard for me to ever make it to Augusta because there is really no LPGA tournament there so I just treated it like the last time I would ever see that course,” she said.

Deschaine really picked up her passion for the game just about six years ago at the children's course with The First Tee of Greater Portland. That’s where she now volunteers, giving back to what she was given.

