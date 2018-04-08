Police: Suspect in custody after threatening neighbor with gun in NE Portland

A suspect who police say threatened a neighbor with a gun in northeast Portland has been taken into custody.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the 3400 block of Northeast 89th Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a man threatened a neighbor with a gun just after 2 p.m., and officers saw him with the weapon as they responded.

While police negotiated with the man, officers closed Northeast 89th Avenue between Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Hill Way as well as Northeast 92nd Avenue between Northeast Benjamin Street and Northeast Hill Way.

During the incident, residents in a two-block area of the 3400 block of Northeast 89th Avenue were also advised to shelter in place.

As of 5 p.m., officers said they had the man in custody.

Police said a K-9 apprehended the suspect, who was bitten and is now being treated.

Officers said they are not sure if the suspect will be going to jail or to the hospital for mental health treatment.

