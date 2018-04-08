Bystander captures officer-involved shooting on cellphone, believes PPB acted 'entirely appropriately'

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in southeast Portland Saturday night.

The suspect was shot at Cityteam shelter, an organization that serves the homeless, and a person who was inside when it happened captured all the chaos on camera.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” said Morgan Pickering, who says he pulled out his cellphone when he realized what was happening. “A guy came running in with no shirt on. He scared me. Had a wild look in his eyes, no shirt on. I knew something was seriously wrong.”

Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, they began looking for a man who crashed a stolen SUV after a carjacking, and then took off.

Pickering said he was inside Cityteam shelter around the same time, when he knew something wasn’t right about the man who ran in.

“He started to get agitated and he started to cut himself on his neck. And it was horrible,” Pickering said.

Police say they found their suspect — that man — inside Cityteam, with what Pickering estimates was around 30 people inside.

Pickering said officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to put a knife down, but he didn’t listen.

“He then started stabbing himself into the neck. Not just cuts, but deep stabs, I think. It was really scary,” Pickering said. “Then he made a crazy face, and then lunged at the officer.”

Police say shots were fired, and first responders determined the suspect was dead.

“I was beyond scared. Everyone was terrified. We were all hugging afterward, and crying. I had a near panic attack,” Pickering told FOX 12.

He says officers did the right thing. Pickering says they were all in danger because of the suspect.

“I think they acted entirely appropriately and used just force to stop him. Because he was crazy and he was on drugs, I think, and he was a danger to all of us.”

The name of the suspect and the officers involved have not been released yet.

Those officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw says she is aware of the video taken Saturday night.

“The Portland Police Bureau values human life and accepts the authority to use lethal force with great reverence,” said Chief Outlaw. “I am aware a video was taken of this incident by a community member and that video was posted to the internet. Please be reminded that deadly force investigations are extremely complex and take time. The Police Bureau is committed to transparency and will ensure the entire investigation is released in a timely manner that does not impact the integrity of the investigation.”

