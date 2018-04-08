Portland Timbers fall to Orlando City 3-2

The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
A scam artist in downtown Portland is putting on quite a show - but the city is warning motorists to steer clear.More >
A body of an African American female was found Saturday afternoon in northern California, a discovery that came three days after the search for three missing children from Woodland intensified.More >
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >
A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.More >
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews quickly put out a fire at Banning’s Restaurant and Pie House in Tigard.More >
A Colorado woman was rescued by a homeless woman just moments before a train smashed into her car.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
Portland Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.More >
Chris Mueller, Sacha Kljestan and Dom Dwyer scored in a late flurry to give Orlando City a stunning 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.More >
Sebastian Blanco headed home Andres Flores' cross from the middle of the 18-yard box to give the Timbers (0-2-2) the 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.More >
Roland Lamah scored his third goal in two games and Jimmy Maurer had a career-high five saves in FC Dallas' 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.More >
Carlos Rivas scored two goals and the New York Red Bulls opened their MLS season with a 4-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
Newcomer Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini scored two minutes apart in the first half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off Portland 2-1 in a season opener Sunday night to spoil coach Giovanni Savarese's Timbers...More >
The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.More >
The Portland Thorns are looking to defend their NWSL championship as practice has kicked off ahead of the new season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Samuel Armenteros from Serie A side Benevento Calcio on loan for the 2018 MLS campaign.More >
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.More >
