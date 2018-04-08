Group protests deadly officer-involved shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Group protests deadly officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An officer-involved shooting that left one man dead has elicited strong feelings from many in the community, and some people gathered Sunday to protest near where it happened. 

The protesters stood on a street corner and held signs condemning Saturday night’s shooting

One woman told FOX 12 police shootings don’t make her feel safer, and in fact, they make her worry for her own safety. 

“It’s wrong that I myself and others have to fear potentially being shot by a police officer if they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said protester Jasmine Wood. “That to me is blatant fascism.” 

The protest was organized by a group calling itself “Antifa”. 

