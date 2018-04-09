One killed, one seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on SE Foster

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Portland early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash located in the 14700 block of Southeast Foster Road at around 1:15 a.m.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found a crashed black Honda sedan down an embankment. Officers found a man pinned under the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Another man was found on SE Foster suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers believe that both of the men were occupants of the Honda when it left SE Foster and crashed down the embankment.

According to police, officers learned that there may have been a third person in the Honda that left the crash scene. A K-9 team arrived to the scene and searched the neighborhood for a third person, but they have not been located.

Southeast Foster will be closed to traffic between Southeast Barbara Welch Road and Southeast 162nd Avenue during the investigation by the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the PPB Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

