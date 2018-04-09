On the Go with Joe with Make-A-Wish Arm Wrestling Challenge

Monday marked the launch of an arm wrestling challenge like no other: it’s helping children with life-threatening medical conditions. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is encouraging people to take part in the nationwide Arm-Wresting Challenge.More >
Spring is in bloom and an event in Aurora this weekend is celebrating the gardening season.More >
Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to Portland for an annual event where you can find almost anything related to automobiles. The Auto Swap Meet, one of the biggest events of its kind in the country, is back for another year in the Rose City. The swap meet features 1,800 vendors at the Portland International Raceway, filling the full five-mile-long track. The swap meet opened at PIR at 7 a.m. Thursday and more booths are open Friday and Saturday at the Expo Center. Between ...More >
“A Breakthrough Ice Experience” has come to the Moda Center for five days of shows this week.More >
Beloved literary creatures have come center stage, thanks to the Oregon Children’s Theatre.More >
A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.More >
Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.More >
This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.More >
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
The suspect was shot at Cityteam shelter, an organization that serves the homeless, and a person who was inside when it happened captured all the chaos on camera.More >
A memorial is growing outside the Portland shelter where police shot and killed a man Saturday night.More >
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.More >
A scam artist in downtown Portland is putting on quite a show - but the city is warning motorists to steer clear.More >
The girl’s family isn’t happy about it, claiming the daycare used their daughter’s fear for social media glory.More >
Officers responded to the crash located in the 14700 block of Southeast Foster Road at around 1:15 a.m.More >
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews quickly put out a fire at Banning’s Restaurant and Pie House in Tigard.More >
Portland police on Sunday arrested a man who they say was driving a stolen car.More >
Facebook on Monday will begin alerting the 87 million users whose data may have been harvested by Cambridge Analytica.More >
Best Buy said on Friday that some of its customers' credit card information may have been compromised in a data breach that also hit Sears and Delta Air Lines.More >
