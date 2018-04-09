On the Go with Joe with Make-A-Wish Arm Wrestling Challenge - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe with Make-A-Wish Arm Wrestling Challenge

Monday marked the launch of an arm wrestling challenge like no other: it’s helping children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is encouraging people to take part in the nationwide Arm-Wresting Challenge.

To participate, social media users can post a video of themselves arm wrestling

Monday’s challenge is ahead of World Wish Day, which will help grant more wishes across the globe, on April 29.

According to Make-A-Wish, the foundation - with the help of donors, volunteers and doctors - grants a wish somewhere in the world every 17 minutes.

For World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish is aiming to set a new world record involving wishes. 

To learn more about World Wish Day, visit Wish.org

