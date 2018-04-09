Police: Suspect assaults victim after demanding cigarette in Old Town

A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he assaulted another man in downtown Portland.

At around 11:20 a.m. officers responded to the report of an assault on Southwest 1st Avenue under the west end of the Burnside Bridge.

When officers arrived on scene they learned the victim was sitting in the area when the suspect approached and assaulted the victim after demanding a cigarette.

Security officers at a nearby building were able to provide a description of the suspect and his last known location.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Donminique Holliday, near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Naito Parkway.

Holliday was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of robbery in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.