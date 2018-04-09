Police: Suspect assaults victim after demanding cigarette in Old - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Suspect assaults victim after demanding cigarette in Old Town

Posted: Updated:
Donminique Holliday, jail booking photo (Portland Police Bureau) Donminique Holliday, jail booking photo (Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he assaulted another man in downtown Portland.

At around 11:20 a.m. officers responded to the report of an assault on Southwest 1st Avenue under the west end of the Burnside Bridge.

When officers arrived on scene they learned the victim was sitting in the area when the suspect approached and assaulted the victim after demanding a cigarette.

Security officers at a nearby building were able to provide a description of the suspect and his last known location.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Donminique Holliday, near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Naito Parkway. 

Holliday was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of robbery in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.