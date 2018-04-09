Police: One person arrested after crash, shooting in SE Portland

A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after being involved in a two-vehicle crash and shooting in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Southeast 84th Avenue and Southeast Duke Street just before 6 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, officers learned that the driver of a gold Pontiac sedan failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a white Honda minivan at SE 84th and SE Duke. After the crash, one person from the Pontiac reportedly fired a gun into the air while leaving the crash scene with other occupants of the Pontiac.

People that were inside the Honda were not injured in the crash or shooting.

Evidence of gunfire was found near the crash. Police said no property was damaged and no one was hurt due to the shooting.

Officers searched the area and located one occupant of the Pontiac, identified as Claude V. Poole.

Poole was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for a probation violation connected to a previous conviction of first-degree burglary (domestic violence).

Police said the suspect that fired the gun has not been found.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.