Milwaukie man killed in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 in Clatsop Co.

A 19-year-old Milwaukie man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened along Highway 26 Sunday morning.

Oregon State Police said the crash was reported at 9 a.m. about five miles east of Necanicum near milepost 13.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Audi was traveling westbound on Highway 26 when the driver lost control and crossed into an eastbound lane, striking a 2009 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Audi, identified as Jesus M. Ramirez-Cortez from Milwaukie, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

OSP said alcohol is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash.

Highway 26 was closed for about an hour while the crash was being investigated.

