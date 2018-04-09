Police: Man arrives at Portland-area hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a Portland-area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

Police said the victim had originally arrived at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He was then transferred to a trauma hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies began the investigation and learned the shooting happened near the 6300 block of North Marine Drive. Portland Police officers responded to the trauma hospital at around 10:35 p.m. and took over the investigation.

Officers searched the reported location of the shooting but did not locate evidence of gunfire.

Police said the victim's vehicle was found at Providence St. Vincent and processed by criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.