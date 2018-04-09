Fire damages home in Bethany neighborhood, no injuries reported

A home in the Bethany neighborhood was damaged by a fire Monday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the house fire, located in the 16000 block of Northwest Bernietta Court, just before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the garage area. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

Everyone inside of the home was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

