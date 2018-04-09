Oil-soaked rags caused big blaze in Bethany neighborhood

Investigators say oil-soaked rags caused a big blaze at a home in Portland's Bethany neighborhood Monday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the house fire, in the 16000 block of Northwest Bernietta Court, just before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire coming from the garage area. Investigators say the rags were improperly disposed of and deemed the fire accidental.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in just over a half-hour. Everyone inside of the home was evacuated safely, though a person living in the house was hurt but not transported to the hospital, officials say.

Firefighters say the fire is a reminder to everyone to lay out or hang up oily rags to make sure they dry. You can also throw them away using a hazardous material collection program.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.