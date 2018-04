Coyote Peterson is one of the most famous YouTube stars on the planet, known for taking on some of the most painful bites and stings on Earth. MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the star while he was in town for his tour. She and Coyote spoke about why he puts up with extreme pain, the worst bite he’s ever endured and what he loves about Portland

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.